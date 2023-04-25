New Metallica Album 72 Seasons Fails to Debut At No. 1 – Breaking The Band’s 32-Year Streak

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – For the first time in 32 years, a new Metallica album didn’t debut on the Billboard 200 Chart at the top spot – the first since the release of their self-titled LP in 1991 … and they have Country Music star Morgan Wallen to thank.

James Hetfield and Co.’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, debuted at No. 2 behind Wallen’s third LP release, One Thing at a Time, which has sat in the No. 1 slot since its release on March 3.

Don’t fret, however, that 72 Seasons didn’t debut in the coveted position, it did mark the biggest release for a rock band in almost four years.

Produced by frontman Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and Greg Fidelman, the album consists of 12-tracks with an over 75 minute run time. It also marks the band’s first album release of new music since the 2016 album, Hardwired … To Self-Destruct.

The metal gods are set to kick off their M72 World Tour with dates in Europe and US throughout the rest of 2023. The tour kicks off this week (April 27) and runs through September 29 with the band playing two nights in every city with a rotating cast of support including Five Finger Death Punch, Wolfgang Van Halen’s project, Mammoth WVH, Greta Van Fleet, and others.

After a stop at the brand new three-day concert, Power Trip, they will head back on the road in 2024 with stops in the US, Mexico and Europe.