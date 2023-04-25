Park City Song Summit Returns To Utah For 2023

PARK CITY, UT (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful year in 2022, the Park City Song Summit will make its return to Utah this September and organizers for the event announced a new venue and the initial lineup, including the likes of Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Grandmaster Flash, and Chuck D.

“Last year’s Park City Song Summit was the stuff dreams are made of,” says the event’s founder, Ben Anderson. “Our artists, speakers, and attendees all walked away with lasting stories and songs to remember our inaugural event.”

For 2023, the Summit will take place from September 7-9 in Park City at a new venue, The Canyons Village. Labs and performances will take place in and around the Canyons Village while some showcases will take place at other venues along Park City’s Main Street historic district.

“The Canyons Village reflects the intention of our programming and provides ample physical room for our minds and hearts to roam in a variety of settings,” Anderson noted. “The addition of the amphitheater stage allows us to offer the Park City Song Summit experience to a bigger audience.”

Along with the dates and venue change, Park City Song Summit announced its initial lineup including country songwriters Jeffrey Steele and Earl Bud Lee; hip-hop pioneers Grandmaster Flash and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels; Cuban wunderkind Cimafunk; New Orleans legend Anders Osbourne; Grammy-winning guitarist, songwriter, and producer Eric Krasno; and Grateful Dead icon Bob Weir.

Park City Song Summit organizers also announced initial programming lineup for the event, with topics that include the 50th anniversary of hip hop, a tribute to Stevie Wonder, a new Nashville Unplugged songwriters’ stage, the tangled roots of Latinx and Black music, Women and the blues, the “Havana Funk Experience” ft. jazz/funk music students from New Orleans and Havana, Cuba and so much more.

2023 will also see a return of Park City Song Summit’s focus on wellness with programming that includes meditation sessions, yoga, guided hikes with therapists, afternoon re-centering, and many other health-minded activities, as well as events for those attendees in recovery.

“Wellness, impact, and inclusivity will continue to be the backbone of our mission and our programming,” says Anderson. “We look forward to gathering again this fall, and in the meantime know that my team and I will be diligently working to bring music fans and the music industry an event that gives: gives to our community, gives to our artists, gives to our charitable partners, and ultimately gives a whole lotta love.”

Presales, including 3-day Summit Passes and add-ons, single-day passes, and individual show tickets kick off on May 4th with general public onsale beginning on May 11. For more information, please visit parkcitysongsummit.com.