Jeff Geasey Named GM At Page 1 Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Page 1 Management announced the hire of Jeff Geasey, who joins the company as General Manager of the West Coast.

In his new role at Page 1, Geasey will be based in the company’s Los Angeles office where he will collaborate with founder & CEO Ashley Page to sign new creators, and service existing clients.

Geasey, who started his journey in the entertainment industry as a musician, has an impressive resume that includes roles at 300/Elektra, where his clients included Highly Suspect, Cheat Codes and Phantogram. He also did a stint at Atlantic Records, where he played a role in the signing of Icona Pop’s hit single “I Love It,” and BMG Publishing, where he was involved with Selena Gomez’s “Back To You,” DJ Snake’s “Middle” and Cage the Elephant, who won a Grammy for “Rock Album of the Year.”

Most recently, he worked as an artist manager with clients such as Premnath, Allison Ponthier, Brandon Shoop.

“It’s been exciting to see what Ashley and Danielle have built at Page 1 in the U.S. It’s an incredible company globally, and I can’t wait to bring a strong West Coast presence,” Geasey stated of his new role.

“I’ve been a longtime admirer of Jeff’s work and I’m thrilled to have him join Page 1. Now, with Jeff leading our Los Angeles office, Senior Director Danielle Middleton in New York, and Manager Nina Musolino in Nashville, we’re servicing our U.S. based artists, writers and producers in a truly global way,” added Ashley Page.