CTS Eventim Strikes A Ticketing Deal With Dresden’s Semper Opera House

DRESDEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim announced the formation of a new deal that will see them become the ticketing partner for Dresden’s Semper Opera House.

As part of the agreement, Semper Opera House will use the Eventim.Inhouse ticketing system, which provides digital ticketing and simplified gate control for the historic concert venue.

Future upgrades will include a 3D seating map, allowing fans to choose their preferred view of the stage during the ticket purchasing process, Eventim said.

“CTS Eventim has shown how a tailor-made software solution can meet customers’ expectations when it comes to booking and buying tickets, as well as the needs of our own operation,” says Wolfgang Rothe, commercial director of Sächsische Staatstheater Dresden. “CTS Eventim is the ideal partner for us, providing extensive expertise that enables us to offer our visitors the best possible service, from booking and purchasing tickets through to admission. We look forward to using Eventim.Inhouse this season and to continuing our collaboration with CTS Eventim.”

“We are delighted to equip one of the world’s most famous music venues with an inhouse ticketing solution that enhances the wide range of events it hosts. We want to ensure that Semper Opera House’s service offering matches its reputation as a world-class venue, while turning it into a role model for other cultural venues,” stated Karsten Elbrecht, Chief Commercial Officer, Ticketing Germany.

The new ticketing agreement will go into effect in time for the 2023 season, the companies said.