George Strait, Emmylou Harris Among The New Artists Announced For Willie Nelson’s Long Story Short Birthday Celebration

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A host of music stars, including Booker T. Jones, Emmylou Harris, George Strait, and Kris Kristofferson have been announced as the latest editions to Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a concert and birthday bash celebrating country icon Willie Nelson turning 90.

The new additions to the lineup also include Buddy Cannon, Dave Matthews, Daniel Lanois, Dwight Yoakam, Jamey Johnson, Gary Clark Jr., Jack Johnson, Lily Meola, Rodney Crowell, Shooter Jenning, Stephen Stills, and Waylon Payne.

They join previously announced performers Willie Nelson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes and Ziggy Marley.

The show, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest music events of the year, will take place on April 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Each night of performances will be unique with special performances and collaborations that will be revealed during the show.

Executive producers are Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Bill Silva, Brian Smith and Creative Artists Agency.