Sam Tinnesz Signs A Publishing Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Position Music announced the signing of up-and-coming pop singer-songwriter Sam Tinnesz to a worldwide publishing deal.

The agreement, which was announced by Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, will see the addition of Tinnesz’s future artist releases, songwriting cuts, and selected catalog into Position Music’s repertoire.

Tinnesz’ streaming hits “Play with Fire (Feat. Yacht Money)”, “Enemy”, and viral TikTok song “Legends Are Made” have amassed more than 2.2 billion streams and he has more than 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

He’s also written hits for artists such as Royal & the Serpent, Kygo, Banners, Ruelle, Filter, Masked Wolf, Dashboard Confessional, Tommee Profitt, and more.

“I have been independent for almost ten years waiting to find the perfect publishing partner. When I met Mark Chipello, Tyler Bacon and the whole Position Music crew, I could tell they really understood and championed multi-genre writers and artists like myself. Their fearlessness, trail blazing attitude, and work ethic really won me over. I have big dreams for what’s next for my career and I know, with them by my side, we can leave a meaningful and lasting mark on music history,” says Tinnesz.

“I have been watching Sam Tinnesz consistently release world class music for the past several years and have been a fan of his ability to craft big, memorable melodies and hooks that clearly connect on the largest of scales. When Joe Brooks connected me with Sam I instantly knew that we were the right home for him and I am very excited to have the opportunity to build with such an incredible talent like Sam.”” says Position Music’s Mark Chipello.

Tinnesz is managed by Dave Steunebrink and Emily Kaiser of Showdown Management.