SummerStage Announced The Free Show Lineup For 2023

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of New York City’s SummerStage announced the lineup for the free performances that will happen in parks across the city from June through October.

In total, the concert series will see 80 shows take place in New York’s Central Park, as well as at 12 neighborhood parks across the five boroughs.

“SummerStage is back for another exceptional year of free programming,” said Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s Executive Director. “It’s an honor to bring to parks artists that are reflective of each neighborhood’s rich cultural fabric, whether these performers are familiar or completely new discoveries. Feeling the joy and wonder of live music with other New Yorkers is an experience that is unmatched and should not be underestimated. At a time when we are increasingly isolated, SummerStage uses our city’s parks — vital resources in every neighborhood — to connect audiences with each other in a very emotional and magical way and, ultimately, to create community.”

Opening the 2023 season on Saturday, June 10 in Central Park will be free performances by the eight-piece soul band St. Paul and The Broken Bones, with opening sets by Brooklyn soul band Say She She, and Harlem based jazz/soul/blues band Mwenso and The Shakes, with DJ sets by WFUV’s Alisa Ali.

Other free performances announced for SummerStage 2023 include Tuff Gong Takeover ft. Skip Marley and friend, Kool and the Gang, Grandmaster Flash and Friends Hip-Hop 50 Special Edition with Nice N Smooth, Special Ed, Buckshot of Black Moon, Masta Ace, CL Smooth, Rah Digga, Rampage, Black Sheep Dres, Sweet Tee, Joeski Love, and Sparky D, Funky Flex & Friends, and more.

In addition to the free shows, SummerStage will also host ticketed events in Central Park that will help to support the concert series’ free programming.

Live Nation, this season’s official provider of benefit concerts, will present indie rock band Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton on June 3; folk rock duo Indigo Girls on June 4; Hip-Hop Started Out In The Park – A Juneteenth Celebration of Hip-Hop presented by Google Pixel on June 19; DREAMLAND PRIDE will

present German disco and house DJ Purple Disco Machine on June 25; alt-rockers Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage will perform on July 10; Haitian electronic DJ Michael Brun presents BAYO on July 22; Mexican rock band Cafe Tacvba on July 24; indie pop singer Cavetown on August 3; alt-rock band Mt. Joy on August 9 and 10; a celebration of New York’s Dominican Day Parade with Orgullo Dominicano with Prince Royce, Vicente García, and YEИDRY on August 13; R&B and soul singer Cautious Clay on August 19; American rock bands Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World on August 23; singer-songwriter Regina Spektor on August 24; Australian indie folk singer Vance Joy on August 30; and British techno and dance DJ Carl Cox on September 30. In addition to these ticketed shows, Bowery Presents will produce two ticketed concerts this season including jazz rock singer Sammy Rae & The Friends on June 15 and musical band Michael Franti & Spearhead on June 28. Blue Note Jazz Festival will also present a ticketed show with jazz and blues icon Buddy Guy on June 18.

More benefit shows will be announced throughout the season.