South Korea’s President Sings “American Pie” During A White House State Dinner

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol stole the show at the White House on Wednesday night when he treated guests and the media to a rendition of the Don McLean classic “American Pie.”

The song, which occured during a state White House State Dinner came after President Yoon revealed that American karaoke bar classic was one of his favorites when he was still a student.

President Biden then coaxed his fellow leader into providing an impromptu performance.

“Well, we want to hear you sing it,” President Biden told President Yoon, who accepted the challenge.

President Yoon then proceeded to belt out the hit and despite English not being his native language, he did more than a creditable job with the lyrics.

Following the performance, President Biden presented President Yoon with an acoustic guitar that had been autographed by McLean.

Entertainers who also performed during the event include Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, and Jessica Voski, who treated fans to a medley of Broadway hits.

Check out the moment below: