The Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic To Return This June

NORMAN, OK (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Toby Keith is bringing his Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic back to Normal in early June, supporting his OK Kids Korral organization, which provides cost-free homes for the families of children who are battling cancer.

Now in its 18th year, the charity golf tournament will take place on June 2nd and 3rd and will feature a gala dinner and auction at Riverwind Casino with support from local favorites Drive.

Sawyer Brown has been announced as the headliners for the gala dinner and the silent auction will include signed memorabilia from NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, NBA star Steph Curry, golf icon Tiger Woods and music greats Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn.

Additional silent auction items include donations from Ashley Furniture, Crew’s Cottage Carlton Landing, The Joinery, Tim Kenney, Travis McIntyre, Red Fork Distillery, Kennel & Crate, Ryan Cunningham, South OKC Ace Hardware and LOREC Ranch Home Furnishings. Live auction offerings include trips to Australia and Croatia, a hunting excursion, membership to the private national golf Dormie Network and one-of-a-kind items from Toby Keith.

The golf component of the event starts on September 3rd at Norman’s Belmar Golf Club, concluding with a $10,000 closest-to-the-pin shootout.

To date, the Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic has raised more than $15 million for the OK Kids Korral, including in 2022 when it raised more than $1.3 million.

Silent auction bidding opens to the public May 12 here: https://winningticket.com/TKFGC-2023.