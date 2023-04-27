Karol G Teams Up With Live Nation For A North American Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Colombian recording artist Karol G announced plans for a North American stadium tour with dates on botht the East and West Coast along with plays in key markets in the great flyover.

Produced by Live Nation, “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” stadium tour kicks off on in Las Vegas on August 11th when Karol G is scheduled to perform at Allegiant Stadium, and will close out at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on September 7th.

The tour comes at a key point in Karol G’s career. She’s been making waves as the first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album as well as appearances on a recent Saturday Night Live where she performed and appeared in a sketch alongside Ana de Armas, Marcello Hernandez, and Mikey Day.

Tickets for the tour will be available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program with presales starting on May 3rd.

Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 5 at 12pm at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Fri Aug 18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

Fri Aug 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Tue Aug 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sat Sep 02 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl

Thu Sep 07 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium