Annita Signs With Republic Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Brazilian recording artist and television personality Annita has signed a new label deal with Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

“After being in this business for many years, I wanted to find partners that work like a family. After meeting with Monte, Wendy, their team at Republic, and Jesus Lopez I was blown away. Their passion, innovation, creativity and vision is incredible. I not only felt so connected to them as an artist, but also on a human level. I knew immediately, I was home,” Annita said in a press statement announcing the signing.

“Monte, Wendy, Jesus and the entire Republic, UMLE and worldwide UMG team had such an immediate and strong bond with Anitta, it was clear they understood her vision and wanted to help her execute on a global scale. I look forward to the future and can’t wait for Anitta’s next chapter,” stated her manager and S10 Entertainment Founder and CEO Brandon Silverstein.

Annita first made a name for herself in 2013 with the release of her self-titled debut album. More recently, her 2022 single “Envolver,” became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta’s record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries.

She released her latest album, “Versions of Me” in early 2022 and the album, released Spanish, English, and Portuguese, has amassed more than 1 million streams and currently holds the 1-week streaming record for Brazilian artists.