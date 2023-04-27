U2 Adds More Dates At The Las Vegas Sphere

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Due to strong demand from the fans that saw more than one million ticket requests registered, the Irish rock band U2 announced a fistful of new dates for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, the first of its kind live music experience at the Las Vegas Sphere, which promises to be one of the world’s most technologically advanced entertainment venues.

The newly announced dates begin on Friday, October 27th and extend through Saturday, November 4th.

Tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing and, according to Live Nation, the larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300. Additionally, there will be a limited number of premium priced tickets available for the shows.

As well, for each show, 50 tickets will be made availble for the Red Zone, a special riser with VIP seats with the ticket purchases helping to support (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.

“We’re so grateful once again to U2 for their generosity. And we’re very excited that each U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere performance will feature an iconic (RED) Zone, which lets fans choose (RED) and save lives while enjoying the show with an excellent view of the stage”, said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). “Over the years, U2’s generosity has delivered nearly $23 million for (RED)’s fight to end AIDS. Thanks to U2 and U2 fans everywhere for helping (RED) make preventable and treatable disease preventable and treatable for everyone.”