Madonna Announces The ‘Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Edition’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Madonna has announced the release of a new rainbow-vinyl version of her sold-out 6-LP collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, this summer before heading out on her global Celebration Tour.

The global icon dominated the album charts in 2022 with the release of Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a remix collection celebrating her record 50 No. 1 club hits, an accomplishment no other artist has achieved on a single Billboard chart. The remix collection debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts. Madonna is the only female artist with Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in the last five decades.

The new 50-track vinyl version will see a wider release next month when it debuts on the rainbow vinyl, available on June 23 for $199.98.

The rainbow vinyl has more than 220 minutes of remixes and flows in chronological order. It showcases many musical reimaginations from 1983’s Holiday” to 2019’s “I Don’t Search I Find,” with remixes by some of music’s biggest DJs including Honey Dijon, Avicii, and more.

Many other artists join Madonna on several songs including Britney Spears (“Me Against the Music”), Timbaland and Justin Timberlake (“4 Minutes”), and Nicki Minaj (“Bitch I’m Madonna”).

She is set to kick off her Celebration Tour, covering four decades of music on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and is set to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe.

FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES

“Holiday” (7” Version) “Like A Virgin” (7” Version) “Material Girl” (7” Version) “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) “Open Your Heart” (Video Version) “Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit) “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit) “Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix) “Vogue” (Single Version) “Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit) “Erotica” (Underground Club Mix) “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) “Fever” (Radio Edit) “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix) “Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix) “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit) “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit) “Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit) “Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix) “Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix) “American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix) “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit) “Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix) “What It Feels Like For A Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit) “Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix) “Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit) “American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit) “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) “Me Against The Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) – Britney Spears feat. Madonna “Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit) “Love Profusion” (Ralph Rosario House Vocal Edit) “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit) “Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit) “Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit) “Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit) “4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) “Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit) “Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix) “Turn Up The Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit) “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) “Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix) “Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) – feat. Nicki Minaj “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) “Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

CELEBRATION TOUR – NORTH AMERICA DATES

July 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

July 18 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

July 19 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

July 22 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

July 25 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 27 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

July 30 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Aug 2 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug 5 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Aug 7 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Aug 9 Chicago, IL United Center

Aug 10 Chicago, IL United Center

Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Aug 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Aug 19 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Aug 20 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Aug 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug 30 Boston, MA TD Garden

Aug 31 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sept 2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Sept 5 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sept 7 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sept 9 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Sept 10 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Sept 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sept 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sept 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sept 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sept 21 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

Sept 22 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

Sept 27 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Sept 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Sept 30 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Oct 1 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Oct 4 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Oct 5 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Oct 7 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Oct 8 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Dec 18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Dec 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Dec 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Jan 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Jan 8 Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

Jan 11 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Jan 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Jan 15 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Jan 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Jan 20 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Jan 25 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Jan 27 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

CELEBRATION TOUR – UK & EUROPE DATES

Oct 14 London, GB O2 Arena

Oct 15 London, GB O2 Arena

Oct 17 London, GB O2 Arena

Oct 18 London GB O2 Arena

Oct 21 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

Oct 22 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

Oct 25 Copenhagen, DA Royal Arena

Oct 26 Copenhagen, DA Royal Arena

Oct 28 Stockholm, SE Tele 2 Arena

Nov 1 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Nov 2 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Nov 6 Lisbon, PO Lisbon Arena

Nov 7 Lisbon, PO Lisbon Arena

Nov 12 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Nov 13 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Nov 15 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

Nov 16 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

Nov 19 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Nov 20 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Nov 23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

Nov 25 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

Nov 28 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

Nov 29 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec 1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

Dec 2 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

Dec 5 London, GB O2 Arena

Dec 6 London, GB O2 Arena