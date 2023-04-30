Madonna Announces The ‘Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Edition’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Madonna has announced the release of a new rainbow-vinyl version of her sold-out 6-LP collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, this summer before heading out on her global Celebration Tour.
The global icon dominated the album charts in 2022 with the release of Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a remix collection celebrating her record 50 No. 1 club hits, an accomplishment no other artist has achieved on a single Billboard chart. The remix collection debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts. Madonna is the only female artist with Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in the last five decades.
The new 50-track vinyl version will see a wider release next month when it debuts on the rainbow vinyl, available on June 23 for $199.98.
The rainbow vinyl has more than 220 minutes of remixes and flows in chronological order. It showcases many musical reimaginations from 1983’s Holiday” to 2019’s “I Don’t Search I Find,” with remixes by some of music’s biggest DJs including Honey Dijon, Avicii, and more.
Many other artists join Madonna on several songs including Britney Spears (“Me Against the Music”), Timbaland and Justin Timberlake (“4 Minutes”), and Nicki Minaj (“Bitch I’m Madonna”).
She is set to kick off her Celebration Tour, covering four decades of music on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and is set to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe.
FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES
- “Holiday” (7” Version)
- “Like A Virgin” (7” Version)
- “Material Girl” (7” Version)
- “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
- “Open Your Heart” (Video Version)
- “Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
- “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
- “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)
- “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)
- “Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix)
- “Vogue” (Single Version)
- “Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)
- “Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)
- “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit)
- “Fever” (Radio Edit)
- “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)
- “Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)
- “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)
- “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)
- “Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit)
- “Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix)
- “Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)
- “American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)
- “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)
- “Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix)
- “What It Feels Like For A Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)
- “Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix)
- “Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit)
- “American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit)
- “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit)
- “Me Against The Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) – Britney Spears feat. Madonna
- “Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit)
- “Love Profusion” (Ralph Rosario House Vocal Edit)
- “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)
- “Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit)
- “Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit)
- “Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)
- “4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland
- “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)
- “Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)
- “Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj
- “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)
- “Turn Up The Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit)
- “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)
- “Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)
- “Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) – feat. Nicki Minaj
- “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma
- “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
- “Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee
- “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)
CELEBRATION TOUR – NORTH AMERICA DATES
July 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
July 18 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
July 19 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
July 22 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
July 25 Denver, CO Ball Arena
July 27 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
July 30 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Aug 2 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Aug 5 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Aug 7 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Aug 9 Chicago, IL United Center
Aug 10 Chicago, IL United Center
Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Aug 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Aug 19 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
Aug 20 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
Aug 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug 30 Boston, MA TD Garden
Aug 31 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sept 2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Sept 5 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sept 7 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sept 9 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena
Sept 10 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena
Sept 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sept 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sept 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sept 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sept 21 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX
Sept 22 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX
Sept 27 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Sept 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Sept 30 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Oct 1 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Oct 4 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Oct 5 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Oct 7 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Oct 8 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Dec 18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Dec 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Dec 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Jan 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Jan 8 Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
Jan 11 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
Jan 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Jan 15 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Jan 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Jan 20 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Jan 25 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Jan 27 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
CELEBRATION TOUR – UK & EUROPE DATES
Oct 14 London, GB O2 Arena
Oct 15 London, GB O2 Arena
Oct 17 London, GB O2 Arena
Oct 18 London GB O2 Arena
Oct 21 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
Oct 22 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
Oct 25 Copenhagen, DA Royal Arena
Oct 26 Copenhagen, DA Royal Arena
Oct 28 Stockholm, SE Tele 2 Arena
Nov 1 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Nov 2 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Nov 6 Lisbon, PO Lisbon Arena
Nov 7 Lisbon, PO Lisbon Arena
Nov 12 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Nov 13 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Nov 15 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
Nov 16 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
Nov 19 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Nov 20 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Nov 23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Nov 25 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Nov 28 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Nov 29 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec 1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
Dec 2 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
Dec 5 London, GB O2 Arena
Dec 6 London, GB O2 Arena