Rock Icons Aerosmith Announce Historic Last Run – The “Peace Out” Farewell Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Four-time Grammy-award-winning and diamond-certified rock icons Aerosmith have announced their Peace Out Farewell Tour with special guests – The Black Crowes. Fans will see one of the most influential American rock bands in history one last time during this historic final run.

Every night will celebrate the band’s five decades of groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years together. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! High-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour kicks off in Philadelphia on September 2 with stops in arenas across the US and Canada, including the Kia Forum (Los Angeles), Madison Square Garden (NYC), Moody Center (Austin), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), and more before wrapping up at Montreal’s Bell Centre on January 26, 2024.

The band will be in their hometown of Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve, 2023.

General on-sale begins Friday (May 5) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.com. The tour will also offer different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more.

The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run. “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Aerosmith recently wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The electrifying 90-minute live performance took fans deep into Aerosmith’s groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band’s archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

Ahead of the residency, Aerosmith returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off at Fenway Park as part of the band’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold for a show at the iconic venue.

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre