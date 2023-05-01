Sony Music UK Relaunches Epic Records UK With Sarah Lockhart as President

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Entertainment UK has relaunched Epic Records UK as a frontline label naming Sarah Lockhart of Sony Music Publishing (SMP) as President. Effective May 1, Lockhart will lead the label, reporting to Jason Iley, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland.

Founded by the Columbia Records division of CBS Records in 1953, Epic initially focused on jazz, pop and classical music before turning to pop, hip-hop, R&B and other genres. Epic launched in the UK in 1972 and became part of Sony in 1987 after Sony acquired Columbia Records.

Now, Sony is relaunching Epic Records in the UK as a frontline label to operate alongside other iconic Sony labels, including RCA, Columbia, and Ministry of Sound, focusing on “championing global music and British culture.” The launch coincides with Epic Records’ 70th anniversary. It follows the launch of Epic Records France in July 2020.

“The pioneering global artists signed to Epic have inspired me and countless fans for decades. The relaunch of the label in the UK provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to celebrate Epic’s legacy and build a culture that encourages us to think differently, honoring and supporting artists to create connection through the power of music,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart served as Head of A&R at SMP for three years, signing artists including BRIT Award-winning Aitch, PinkPantheress and D Block Europe.

Lockhart has been prominent in youth culture and London’s grassroots music community for nearly 20 years. She co-founded Rinse FM, a community radio station in East London. There, she launched artists, including Magnetic Man and Katy B.

Commenting on her appointment, Iley said: “I’m confident that Sarah is the right person to relaunch Epic UK and enrich its legacy while protecting its artist-first ethos. Throughout her career, Sarah has challenged the norm, pre-empted trends, and supported artists from the very beginning of their careers.”