Event Promoter All Things Live Launch All Things Live Middle East

DUBAI (CelebrityAccess) – European live entertainment group and promoter All Things Live (ATL) has launched All Things Live Middle East (ATL Middle East), with promoter Thomas Ovesen at the helm.

All entertainment and event projects will be managed from ATL Middle East’s headquarters in Dubai, and in the coming weeks, ATL Middle East will announce a string of major live events that are set to take place across the region during 2023, including various comedy and concert performances, as well as further music announcements for 2024.

The partnership with industry leader Ovesen will enable ATL Middle East to deliver best-in-class experiences for artists, agents, managers, and fans. This latest venture has arisen from prior successful collaborations between ATL and Ovesen and a desire to fast-track long-term plans, increase synergies, and create opportunities across the region.

Ovesen’s Middle East market leadership has seen him bring world-class acts such as Justin Bieber; The Eagles; Guns ‘N Roses; Jennifer Lopez; Elton John and Ed Sheeran to the region. In 2015, he helped land the record-breaking performance of One Direction at the Dubai Sevens Stadium, while as recently as last September, helped bring hip-hop superstar 50 Cent to the UAE for one night only.

ATL was founded in 2018, has more than 270 employees internationally and covers the full entertainment spectrum from local Norwegian acts, Swedish musical productions, and Danish stand-up events to stadium concerts. ATL Middle East joins ATL’s other offices in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and Holland.

“We have watched attentively as a vibrant music and entertainment scene has grown in the Middle East with great contributions from hard-working and entrepreneurial industry leaders such as Thomas Ovesen,” said Kim Worsoe, member of the Executive Board of All Things Live Group. “When we decided to expand into the region, we were intent on partnering with Thomas, and I am excited for the future with him leading what promises to be a regional powerhouse. Anyone who loves live entertainment – whether they are music fans or our industry colleagues – should be similarly excited.”

Ovesen added: “All Things Live Middle East will help take regional live entertainment event promotions to the next level. ATL is an ambitious company with aggressive expansion plans, and together we will work to enhance not only the entertainment experiences available to fans across the Middle East, but further evolve industry partnerships and relations when it comes to looking after performers and successfully promoting their shows.”