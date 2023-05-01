ASM Global Appoints Brian Celler as SVP, Content and Programming Europe

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Venue management company ASM Global has named Brian Celler to its newly-created role of Senior Vice President (SVP), Content and Programming Europe.

Celler will be responsible for leading ASM Global’s live entertainment offerings at its portfolio of venues in the UK and Europe, including AO Arena (Manchester), P&J Live (Aberdeen), OVO Arena (Wembley), First Direct Arena (Leeds), Friends Arena (Stockholm), and Rudolf Weber-Arena (Oberhausen).

Celler brings over 25 years of experience in major live events, international marketing, and artist management. He started his music industry career in the live business, working for production teams of bands such as Aerosmith, AC/DC and Metallica.

Celler then worked as an artist manager with Q Prime before working in senior roles for Sony Music in New York and London and at Universal Music Group (UMG) in London, where he served as executive vice president and head of the UK international team. During his eight-year tenure as managing director of Principle Management in Dublin and London, he was responsible for all operations, including creative, marketing, touring, production, and content for U2.

ASM Global executive vice president Europe, Chris Bray, said, “Brian’s vision and ambition for our European content and programming operations will bring huge value as we look to the future, developing a diverse, relevant and truly exciting calendar of events across Europe.”

ASM Global global chief content officer John Boyle said, “Brian is the consummate music business and live event, executive. He has spent his entire career working with big artists on an international level. He is incredibly well-respected worldwide, and there is nothing he hasn’t seen or done.”

Celler said, “I’m honored to join the incredible ASM Global team in a role that aligns perfectly to my passions for the future of our industry and leverages the diversity of experience I’ve accumulated over the course of my career. I’m inspired to support ASM Global’s mission to redefine what world-class content looks and feels like to live event fans.”