LIVE Announces AEG, Kili Live, Serious, SJM, & Live Nation As Live Talks Partners & Plasa Joins LIVE Board

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Live music industry group LIVE (Live Music Industry Venues & Entertainment) has unveiled the first wave of partners for its online workshop program, LIVE Talks.

AEG, Kilimanjaro Live, Live Nation (LN), SJM and Serious have been announced as partners for the series of workshops focusing on equality, diversity, inclusion, sustainability and well-being.

The program launched in June 2022 in partnership with Black Lives in Music on Race and Ethnicity language. The session was attended by more than 200 people from across the industry to learn about building inclusive communities, the use of correct terminology and networking.

Since its launch, LIVE Talks has hosted several organizations that have delivered sessions on subjects such as misogyny and sexual harassment within the music industry, managing stress and resilience on tour, addiction and recovery support, and trans education and inclusion in the music industry.

Future talks will cover mental health, first aid, LGBTQIA+ allyship, gender equality across event programming and self-care peer support for backstage workers post-festival season.

Kilimanjaro Live director Steve Tilley said, “We are proud to have played a part in what LIVE achieved for the industry during COVID and are delighted to be able to support these talks as a committed partner. They address significant challenges that we still face, and I look forward to seeing what positive changes they could bring. I’d encourage everyone to log in to these talks and other LIVE members to stop and support them if they can afford to.”

LIVE Talks workshop partners have included Black Lives in Music, Safer Dance, AFEM, Music Industry Therapist Collective, Music Support and Saskhia Menendez.

The next Live Talk is on ‘Mental Health First Aid and the Music Industry,’ as part of Mental Health Awareness Week 2023, hosted by Music Support senior learning and development specialist Norman Beecher.

LIVE has also welcomed another partner under its umbrella as it was announced the Professional Lighting and Sound Association (PLASA) had joined the board of LIVE.

LIVE said in the announcement that the addition would add broader live music industry support to the umbrella group and strengthen its lobbying power and collaboration on new cross-industry initiatives.

PLASA brings 47 years of experience to the board, serving all those who work behind the scenes with live event, installation and entertainment technology. LIVE comprises 15 associations across festivals, promoters, production, artists, agent, and venues.

PLASA managing director Peter Heath said, “I believe that both PLASA and LIVE have valuable skills that will complement one another. I hope PLASA’s presence on the LIVE board will serve as a solid foundation for our future endeavors together.”

LIVE CEO Jon Collins said, “The UK’s live music industry is world-class. However, while we have been able to bounce back from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the gains have not been uniform. To support the entirety of the live music ecosystem, we need a clear, credible and consistent voice. This is why bringing organizations such as PLASA onto the board is so important. With real-world experience, through its members and the work of #WeMakeEvents, we highly value and welcome PLASA’s input and guidance.”