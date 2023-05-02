Jelly Roll Announced To Host Opry NextStage Live At Lava Cantina

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Grand Ole Opry and Opry NextStage announced Monday (May 1) that Jelly Roll, genre-bending singer-songwriter and three-time CMT Music Awards-winner will host “Opry NextStage Live” at Lava Cantina on May 10.

The special Opry event will precede the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11, which takes place in Frisco, Texas, and will introduce the Opry NextStage Class of 2023. Artists featured on the lineup include Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, ERNEST, Chapel Hart, Corey Kent, Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney and Ian Munsick.

A limited number of general admission tickets are still available, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting ACM Lifting Lives. “Opry NextStage Live” will stream on Opry’s television home, Circle Network, via Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube in addition to Opry’s own Facebook and YouTube channels.

“When the Opry asked me to make my debut, it was a dream come true,” said Jelly Roll. “The Opry is more than just a stage – it’s a community that supports up-and-coming artists. They understand the importance of nurturing new talent and giving them a platform to shine. I’ve seen firsthand how the Opry has helped grow the careers of so many artists, and it’s an honor to be a part of that tradition.”

“At the Opry, we take pride in providing a platform to fresh voices who are pushing the boundaries of country music. Jelly Roll is a prime example of this ethos,” said Jordan Pettit, director of artist relations and programming – Opry Entertainment Group. “Every time he plays the Opry stage, he showcases the broad range and exciting potential of country music. That’s why we’re thrilled to have him as the official host to introduce our new NextStage class, which features incredibly talented artists who bring their bold, unique style and voice to the genre.”

Since 2019, the NextStage program has showcased artists including Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes and Lainey Wilson, who all went on to earn ACM New Male and Female Artist of the Year trophies the year following their NextStage inclusion. Wilson received the most nods this year for a female artist with six nominations, including Female Artist of the Year. Other NextStage alumni include Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Callista Clark, Travis Denning, Tegan Marie, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane, Nate Smith, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters and Yola.