Lamb of God Announce 2023 Tour With Ice Nine Kills, The Black Dahlia Murder and More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Lamb of God will hit the road this summer for their exclusive 2023 headline tour featuring special guests Ice Nine Kills, Suicide Silence, The Acacia Strain, Frozen Soul and more across select dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 8-city tour kicks off on August 10 at The Wellmont in Montclair, making stops across the US in St. Louis, Oklahoma, Las Vegas, Riverside and more.

Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale today (May 2). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday (May 5) at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

VIP Merch and Early Entry packages will be available beginning Tuesday, May 2.

LAMB OF GOD 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont %

Mon Aug 14 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory %

Fri Aug 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater @%

Mon Aug 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion %$

Fri Aug 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort %#

Sun Aug 27 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium %#

Wed Aug 30 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater @% *

Mon Sep 11 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena ^ *

% With support from The Acacia Strain

@ With support from Ice Nine Kills

$ With support from Frozen Soul

# With support from Suicide Silence

^ With support from The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial and Alpha Wolf