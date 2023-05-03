Venue Coalition Names JoAnn Armstrong VP of Programming

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Entertainment consulting company Venue Coalition recently announced industry veteran JoAnn Armstrong will join the company as Vice President (VP) of Programming.

In her new role, Armstrong will focus on servicing the company’s 150-plus member venues across North America, assisting them with national and regional booking, and providing solid advocacy within the touring industry.

“I’m delighted to join the team at Venue Coalition,” stated Armstrong, who most recently served as Vice President of Programming at Acrisure Arena. “As a former venue client, I know first-hand how valuable the network’s services are to independent venues. I’m eager to get started and represent so many venue members across the US and Canada, many of whom I call friends, and to assist them as we drive more first-class content into their buildings”.

Armstrong’s career is rooted in Southern Californian venues, starting with her time at Costa Mesa’s Pacific Amphitheatre as Operations Manager. She was part of the inaugural team that opened Anaheim’s Honda Center (then named Arrowhead Pond), rising from Booking Coordinator to Director of Booking – a role she held for 15 years.

In 2021, Armstrong left Anaheim to join the leadership team for Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, where in her role as VP of Programming, she was tasked with strategic content programming for all concerts, family shows, special events and facilitating the AHL hockey schedules. During her tenure, the arena would see successful, sold-out events from artists such as Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle, Maroon 5, and Grupo Firme, in addition to a robust calendar of artists from diverse genres.

“We are thrilled to add JoAnn to our talented team,” says Andrew Prince, President of Venue Coalition. “She brings with her decades of extensive operational and programming experience at several high-profile venues, including a world-class NHL arena, and we welcome JoAnn’s expertise and continued passion for live entertainment. JoAnn is highly regarded amongst her peers, and her strong relationships and reputation within the industry will greatly benefit our organization as we continue to grow and expand on our mission to empower independent venues.”