Nashville’s Blackbird Studio, Founded by John & Martina McBride Launches ‘Inside Blackbird’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – World-renowned Nashville-based Blackbird Studio, founded by famed engineer John McBride and Country Music superstar (and wife) Martina McBride, announced today (May 3) the launch of Inside Blackbird, a new streaming subscription featuring a curated selection of exclusive interviews and educational content from the best producers, musicians and engineers in the business.

The highly-anticipated network will take you deep inside the recording, producing, creating, songwriting, live sound and production process. It is designed with everyone in mind – from beginners to control room experts. Complementing the educational videos are exclusive interviews with artists, including Billy Corgan, Garth Brooks, Yelawolf, Aly + AJ, Young The Giant, Vince Gill and more – all speaking in depth about how they made it and the lessons they learned along the way.

The platform will be available to users starting today (May 3) at www.insideblackbird.com for $15.99 per month and $9.99 per month for students. The platform is also offering a Creator Plan for $24.99 per month. Further discounts are available with an annual subscription. In addition, new videos will be added to the platform weekly.

The lessons offered exclusively on Inside Blackbird cover various topics across audio engineering, music production, recording, songwriting, mastering and live audio. Each lesson taught by a seasoned professional renowned in their field provides unique insights and real-world experience to subscribers looking to expand their skill sets and learn from the best in the business.

Among the more than 200-plus hours of content exclusively offered on the new platform, you will find a video for almost any component of the music industry. A few favorites include Comping A Vocal with Grammy-award-winning producer Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), EQing the PA with Paul McCartney’s Front of House Engineer, Acoustic Guitar 101 with Grammy-award winner Bryan Sutton, Building a Song From Start To Finish with one of the world’s top session players Tom Bukovac, and The Art of Bringing Up an Idea in a Session with producer Dann Huff (Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton).

Other contributors include producer Joe Chiccarelli (White Stripes, My Morning Jacket), guitar legend Joe Bonamassa, producer and engineer Niko Bolas (Neil Young, KISS), vocal coach Raab Stevenson (Rihanna, SZA, Justin Timberlake), front-of-house engineer Dave Natale (Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac) and many more, all of whom lead tutorials on a range of videos, from primary and intricate recording techniques to deep dives into the history of a variety of instruments, including how to care for them properly. Additionally, you will find in-depth tutorials on live sound, including motors, rigging, power distribution, consoles, monitor engineering, wireless audio and more.

At the helm of Inside Blackbird are Blackbird Studio founder John McBride and his wife, Martina. John has spent his entire life pursuing quality, professional sound, and after moving to Nashville in the early 1990s, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening Blackbird Studio in 2002.

Blackbird quickly became a favorite of artists, musicians, producers and engineers worldwide, including Kings of Leon, Queen, Swift, Ed Sheeran, Brooks, Buddy Guy, Yelawolf, Alison Krauss, and Keith Urban.

In 2013, the McBrides opened The Blackbird Academy, dedicated to advancing the quality of recording education through a hands-on, professional training curriculum. Many Blackbird Academy students have had successful careers in the recording industry. Inside Blackbird is a natural progression of Blackbird Academy and reflects the McBrides’ desire to make music education more accessible and equitable to anyone who wants to learn.

“Anyone interested in or curious about music will benefit from Inside Blackbird,” says John. “Learn more about instruments, gear, plugins, the recording process and live touring from the best in the business. Find out how artists start their careers and what it takes to succeed. If we don’t have the answer, we know someone who does, and that is who you will find at Inside Blackbird.”

Inside Blackbird is partnering with Save the Music by donating a portion of each subscription to the organization. Save the Music helps students, schools and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. By advocating for music education, donating instruments and providing support services for teachers, Save the Music has become one of the nation’s largest nonprofits for music education.