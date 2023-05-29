Toby Keith Drops ‘American’ EP In Honor of Memorial Day & Receives 20 New RIAA Certifications

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer/songwriter Toby Keith is honoring the men and women who have placed their lives on the line for freedom with a six-song EP titled America, released by Universal Music Group.

The EP is comprised of Keith’s biggest patriotic songs, such as “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” “American Soldier,” “I Love This Bar,” and more.

Keith has always been vocal about his love for the red, white and blue – though he never served in the military. However, his father and grandfather both were in the Army. His father fought for nearly 20 years, and his grandfather served in World War II.

Throughout Keith’s decades-long career, he has performed for over 250,000 troops – traveling to over 15 countries, including Iraq and Afghanistan, to bring a little home to those abroad. Most patriotic Americans embraced Keith after Keith released “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)” after the events of 9/11 and his father’s death.

All six songs on the new EP are included in several new Gold and Platinum single certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Twenty certs across 17 songs confirm Keith’s music’s appeal in the US.

Of the 17 certified songs, 15 were written by Keith, with five as solo writes. Keith wrote or co-wrote all six songs on the America EP.

Triple Platinum certifications include “As Good As I Once Was,” “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American),” and “Red Solo Cup.” Double Platinum certifications include “American Soldier” and “Beer For My Horses.” Songs obtaining Platinum status include “I Wanna Talk About Me,” “Made In America,” and “Whiskey Girl.” Several received both Platinum and double Platinum certifications, including “How Do You Like Me Now?,” I Love This Bar,” and “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” In addition, six songs were certified Gold with sales or streams equivalent of at least 500 thousand, including “Bullets in the Gun,” “Get Drunk and Be Somebody,” “She’s A Hottie,” “Who’s Your Daddy,” “Wish I Didn’t Know Now” and “You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This.”

Since 2021, the country star has been battling stomach cancer. He’s spent time receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. Unfortunately, there haven’t been any reports on if Keith is in remission.

Toby Keith’s America:

1. “Courtesy of the Red, White, And Blue (The Angry American)”

2. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

3. “American Soldier”

4. “As Good as I Once Was.”

5. “I Love This Bar.”

6. “Beer for My Horses.”