Emerging Toronto Rapper Duvy Arrested and Charged With Homicide

Duvy (Photo: Instagram/17duvy)
Stacy Simons Santos
TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Emerging Toronto rapper Duvy (21) has been arrested and charged with the slaying of a North York man in October 2022.

Osman Bangura, 28, of Toronto, was killed in a shooting in North York on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Osman Bangura (Photo: Handout/Toronto Police)

Duvy, born Tafarri Minott, has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Osman Bangura (28) on October 6, 2022.

Duvy’s arrest comes approximately one year after his debut album, Grasswayz, which the rapper said is a tribute to his upbringing and childhood.

“[Grassways] is a lot like every other neighborhood,” Duvy told Complex in a March 2022 article. “It’s dangerous. There are a lot of ups and downs. You see a lot of people change. But if you’re not from there, the only thing I would tell you is not to come here. You know what I mean?”

Another man has also been arrested and charged in the Bangura slaying, which took place outside an apartment building at 5 Needle Firway, where Bangura died at the scene.

Robert Samuels (23) surrendered to cops several weeks after the murder after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

