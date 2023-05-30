Emerging Toronto Rapper Duvy Arrested and Charged With Homicide

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Emerging Toronto rapper Duvy (21) has been arrested and charged with the slaying of a North York man in October 2022.

Duvy, born Tafarri Minott, has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Osman Bangura (28) on October 6, 2022.

Duvy’s arrest comes approximately one year after his debut album, Grasswayz, which the rapper said is a tribute to his upbringing and childhood.

“[Grassways] is a lot like every other neighborhood,” Duvy told Complex in a March 2022 article. “It’s dangerous. There are a lot of ups and downs. You see a lot of people change. But if you’re not from there, the only thing I would tell you is not to come here. You know what I mean?”

Another man has also been arrested and charged in the Bangura slaying, which took place outside an apartment building at 5 Needle Firway, where Bangura died at the scene.

Robert Samuels (23) surrendered to cops several weeks after the murder after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.