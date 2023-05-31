TIDAL Launches Artist Resources Hub ‘Artist Home’

(Hypebot) — TIDAL has consolidated its offerings for artists in a central hub dubbed Artist Home and added some key new features.

Like Spotify For Artists and Apple Music For Artists, with TIDAL Artist Home, musicians can claim their profile, invite their team, customize their image and bio, add social links, and get access to educational content and new features as they are announced.

Only on TIDAL

Unique to Tidal Artist Home is the ability to flag inaccurate content and request updates to media like albums, EPs, and Singles directly to TIDAL’s Content Operations.

Tidal also emphasizes networking with other creators. Only Soundcloud offers anything similar.

“TIDAL RISING is a new program to level the playing field for emerging artists. We’re creating space for artists to grow, thrive, and build their careers with purpose and confidence. Whether you’re looking for musical collaboration, creative knowledge, or industry connections, TIDAL RISING is here to help you take the next step in your story.”

“We are building a platform to help economically empower emerging artists around the world,” said Agustina Sacerdote, Global Head of Product at TIDAL. “TIDAL Artist Home is the beginning of a platform that gives artists and their teams back more time, energy, and resources to focus on their art and make a sustainable living from it. This is the foundation for a future in which streaming is one of many ways we’re supporting artists.”

Learn more about TIDAL Artist Home and other program opportunities at tidal.com/forartists.

