Billy Joel Announces He’s Ending Madison Square Garden Residency In 2024

Billy Joel
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – One of New York’s most revered musicians, the “Piano Man” himself, singer/songwriter Billy Joel has announced he will conclude his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden (MSG) after his 150th career concert in 2024.

Joel’s monthly gig began in January 2014 and will end with much fanfare in July 2024. Joel has become the artist with the most lifetime MSG performances (136), with another record-breaking 90 of those done consecutively.

Vulture.com reports that there have been signs that Joel could be vacating what he has called “more than an office, it’s our home” with his Long Island mansion on the market and embarking on several joint stadium shows with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks around the US.

Joel just announced the first of his final ten monthly residency shows on October 20, 2023. Presale tickets will begin Wednesday (June 7) with the code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 9) at 10 am local time.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did,” Joel said at a news conference at the Garden. “My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows — all right already!”

James L. Dolan, the chief executive of MSG Entertainment, which owns the Garden and other venues, added: “Billy Joel’s franchise run has made history — not only for Madison Square Garden but also for the music industry overall.”

