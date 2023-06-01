MNRK Music Group Announce Promotions of Ebrahim “Abe” Rasheed and Brandon Squar

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – MNRK Music Group has promoted Ebrahim “Abe” Rasheed to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Urban and Brandon Squar to General Manager (GM).

Squar joined the company in 2020 and was formerly the SVP of sales and marketing for the label. With the promotion, he will lead company initiatives, overseeing commerce, marketing, project management and publicity for the diverse roster of clients.

Squar has worked in the industry for over 25 years and has broad label and distro experience in artist development, digital, marketing and sale, having worked for Universal Music Group (UMG), Island Def Jam, Live Nation (LN), Warner Music Group (WMG) and ADA. He is based in Los Angeles and will report to Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sean Stevenson.

Rasheed has been promoted to SVP, urban, from VP of A&R and artist development. Rasheed steps into the role after the departure of longtime executive Alan Grunblatt, who ran the urban label for 20 years.

Rasheed will spearhead all efforts in A&R and artist development for the urban roster with a focus on signing new talent in the hip hop, R&B and Latin genres.

Rasheed joined the company in 2017 and has risen through the ranks to head the division. During that time, he worked with artists Blueface, Brandy, Bryant Myers, Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Label, among others. He is based in New York and reports to Stevenson.

Stevenson said: “Brandon and Abe have demonstrated their commitment, passion and drive for our artists, and in these new roles, they’ll continue to lead and nurture our first-rate talent, cementing MNRK as a destination for music talent and as a leading indie.”

Squar said: “Music from independent artists has never been in a better place to succeed and it’s exciting to be in this position with MNRK to bring amazing music from our artists to the right audience in innovative ways.”

Rasheed said: “I’m thrilled to lead MNRK’s urban division while the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop! I’m looking forward to aggressively revamping our roster by signing numerous new artists this year while also building a culture and team around flagship artists like DJ Drama. Helming a division at a leading independent with an iconic catalogue is an honour. I can’t wait to share all the great music we have coming down the line.”