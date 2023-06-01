CMA Fest Announces The Latest Round Of Performers For 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the launch of CMA Fest next week, the Country Music Association announced a new round of performers for the event.

New additions to the lineup announced for 2023 include Tracy Lawrence, Jo Dee Messina, Tanya Tucker and Josh Turner, who will all take the stage at Nissan Stadium. Additionally, King Calaway is lined up to perform the National Anthem at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 8.

Now in its 50th year, CMA Fest will take place Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 in downtown Nashville. Main stage performances for the festival will take place at Nissan Stadium.

Additional performances will take place at venues throughout Nashville, including Ascend Amphitheater, the Chevy Stage, The Hard Rock Stage, the Maui Jim Reverb Stage, and the Spotlight Stage, among others.

The new additions join an already stacked lineup that includes country music heavyweights such as Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, and Keith Urban, among others.

A limited number of Four-Night Stadium Passes are currently on sale. Single night tickets for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are also available to purchase, starting at just $113.80 per night at https://CMAfest.com/tickets.