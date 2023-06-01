DWP’s Welcome To Rockville Draws 140k Fans To South Florida

DAYTONA (CelebrityAccess) — Indie festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents kicked off the start of their 2023 festival season with Welcome To Rockville, which drew more than 170,000 fans across four days to Daytona.

Now in its 12th year, the 2023 edition of Welcome To Rockville featured a rock heavy lineup up with Avenged Sevenfold, who made their first festival appearance in five years, as well as Tool, Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Evanescence, Incubus, The Cult, and the Mars Volta, among others.

Other notable performances included crossover artist Hardy, who’s Welcome To Rockville set featured a surprise guest appearance of A Day To Remember vocalist Jeremy McKinnon, and Motionless In White who invited Born Of Osiris singer Ronnie Canizaro for a guest spot in their Rockville set.

Welcome to Rockville was followed on the next weekend by DWP’s Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, which included sets by the Foo Fighters with new drummer Josh Freese, Queens of the Stone Age, who debuted a new song, “Emotion Sickness” and Kiss, who performed their final show in Iowa as part of their farewell End of the Road Tour.

Other DWP events on tap for 2023 include the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival (July 14-16 in Mansfield, OH), Bourbon & Beyond (September 14-17 in Louisville, KY), Louder Than Life (September 21-24 in Louisville, KY), Aftershock (October 5-8 in Sacramento, CA) and GoldenSky (October 14-15 in Sacramento, CA).

Details regarding Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple’s 2024 festival dates will be announced at some point this summer while the full artist lineups will be revealed before the end of the year, DWP stated.