Steve Butler Tapped To Oversee Business & Legal Affairs At WCM

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner’s music publishing division Warner Chappell Music announced the promotion of veteran entertainment attorney Steve Butler as Head of Legal & Business Affairs, North America.

In his new role, Butler will support WCM’s U.S. music publishing operations, including in the Nashville, U.S. Latin and Canadian markets. He will continue to report to Peter Rosenthal, WCM’s Executive Vice President, Global Head of Legal & Business Affairs.

Butler brings substantial experience in the music industry to his new role and has been part of the WCM Legal & Business Affairs team for more than a decade where he most recently served as Senior Vice President.

During his tenure at WCM, Butler negotiated, closed, and managed deals with a range of high-profile songwriters and artists, including WCM’s acquisition of David Bowie’s catalog in 2022.

Before he joined WCM, Butler spent several years in private practice but started his career at Warner Bros. Records.

“I love working across genres and getting to collaborate with our A&R teams here in the U.S. and around the world. During my time at WCM, I’ve had the opportunity to work on deals with a range of talent, from Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett to MAG and Marco Antonio Solís to Anderson .Paak and Kaleo to David Bowie. I look forward to continuing to partner with Guy, Carianne, Peter, and the entire team to add even more exceptional songwriters to our roster,” Butler stated of his new role.

“Steve’s new title reflects the widespread respect he’s earned across the industry not only from colleagues, but most importantly from our songwriters and their lawyers, managers, and other representatives. His skills as a lawyer and dealmaker are surpassed only by his passion for music, which shines through everything he does,” added Rosenthal.