Joji Announces The Pandemonium North American Tour

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Japanese singer-songwriter Joji announced the details for his upcoming “Pandemonium Tour” North American tour.
Produced by AEG Live, the 22-city tour kicks off on September 29 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX and is scheduled to wrap at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on November 8th and will include performances in major markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, among others.
For the tour, Joji will be joined by support acts Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm, and for all shows except Houston and Fort Worth, special guest Kenny Beats.
Joji’s third studio album, Smithereens, debuted last year and includes the hit single “Glimpse of Us” which peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The full list of announced shows
Friday, September 29, 2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*
Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Friday, October 6, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena
Monday, October 9, 2023 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, October 13, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Denver, CO – all Arena
Friday, October 20, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Friday, October 27, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Monday, November 6, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center