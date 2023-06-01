Joji Announces The Pandemonium North American Tour

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Japanese singer-songwriter Joji announced the details for his upcoming “Pandemonium Tour” North American tour.

Produced by AEG Live, the 22-city tour kicks off on September 29 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX and is scheduled to wrap at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on November 8th and will include performances in major markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, among others.

For the tour, Joji will be joined by support acts Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm, and for all shows except Houston and Fort Worth, special guest Kenny Beats.

Joji’s third studio album, Smithereens, debuted last year and includes the hit single “Glimpse of Us” which peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The full list of announced shows

Friday, September 29, 2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Friday, October 6, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena

Monday, October 9, 2023 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Denver, CO – all Arena

Friday, October 20, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Friday, October 27, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Monday, November 6, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center