Simon Brody Pranks Fans With A Fake Exit From Drowningman

(CelebrityAccess) — Simon Brody, frontman of the recently reunited hardcore band Drowningman, surprised fans by announcing his abrupt departure from the group and then walked the announcement back, suggesting it was all a prank.

In a long post on social media on Thursday, Brody announced plans to step back from the group, citing the challenges of working far away from his bandmates the impacts of his job stress on his partner Carly.

He also apologized to his children, stating that he wanted to “work on being more present” with them.

“I’m not ruling out the possibility of doing music in the future, but for now, I need to work on myself and improve as a dad, partner and human being,” he added.

While the post sounded quite sincere it was not and several hours later, Brody shared a post on Instagram stating “JK/ (just kidding). See you guys in three weeks. P.S. Tajan and Carly, You’d better have found my microphone.”

Then, in the comment section of the post, Brody quipped “I smoked weed. Now I feel better.”

Drowningman, which formed in 1995 in Vermont, broke up in 2005 mid-tour. The band returned last year with their first new music in almost two decades, and hinted at a full album to be forthcoming and their website says they are currently booking shows for 2023.

