The Roundabout Theatre Company To Rename American Airlines Theatre After The Organization’s Late CEO Todd Haimes

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Roundabout Theatre Company announced that one of their flagship venues, the Broadway theater formerly known as the American Airlines Theatre will be renamed as the Todd Haimes Theatre in 2024 as a tribute to the organization’s late, longtime artistic director and CEO, Todd Haimes.

Haimes, who died in April, became the Roundabout’s Managing Director in 1983, and helped to revive the theater company’s financial prospects. Under Haimes’ guidance, the Roundabout Theatre Company rose from a small organization based out of the basement of a Chelsea grocery store to become the largest non-profit theater group in the U.S., operating three Broadway theaters along Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which includes the organization’s off Broadway productions and educational programs.

The historic theater, which is located on 42nd street in Midtown Manhattan, serves as the Roundabout’s flagship venue. First built in 1918, the theater was renamed as the American Airlines Theatre in 2000 after undergoing an extensive renovation following the collapse of the adjacent Selwyn building in 1997.

“With heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the incredible work and legacy of our leader of nearly 40 years, we are pleased to announce the planned renaming of one of Roundabout’s Broadway venues from the American Airlines Theatre to the Todd Haimes Theatre, supported by leadership gifts to the Todd Haimes Fund for Artistic Excellence,” the Roundabout Theatre Company stated.