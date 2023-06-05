The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Omar Epps – “The Devil You Know,” “This is Us,” “House,” ‘Resurrection”

A really fascinating conversation with award-winning actor/rapper Omar Epps about the roles he chooses to take as an actor and why. For instance, in his ground-breaking movie “The Devil You Know,” hear his very compelling reasons for doing the film – he was drawn by his character’s conflict between loyalty to family and doing the right thing. Omar also reveals how rapping and poetry at a young age formed his creative/artistic voice and what he loves about those art forms. And he gives a very cool behind-the-scenes look at working with great actors like Stanley Tucci, Meg Ryan, James Caan and what he’s learned about acting and about himself from his years as an actor.