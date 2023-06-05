Rumormill: Paquin To Acquire APA’s Canadian Music Business

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — CelebrityAccess has learned from multiple sources that Paquin, one of Canada’s leading entertainment companies, is poised to announce a deal to acquire Agency for the Performing Arts’s music division in Canada.

While a spokesperson for APA declined to comment on the rumored deal, sources indicate that an official announcement regarding the acquisition is expected as early as this week.

APA Canada represents roster of high-profile artists that include Billy Talent, Cowboy Junkies, Danko Jones, Nickelback, Bruce Cockburn, and the Arkells, among others.

The deal would cement Paquin’s position as one of the leading music agencies in Canada.

Additionally, sources have also told CelebrityAccess that a rumored merger between APA and Artist Group International is still in the works and close to completion.

According to those sources, APA’s Jim Osbourne would oversee the combined operations after the merger. A rep from APA, however, continued to deny the existence of such a deal.