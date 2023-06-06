Disco Donnie Presents and Probably Nothing Announce The Texas Exclipse Music Festival For 2024

BURNET, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — Independent live events and festival promoter Disco Donnie Presents and Probably Nothing announced the details for Texas Eclipse, a new music festival timed to take place during a total solar eclipse.

The festival will take place over five days, from April 5 to April 9, 2024, at Reveille Peak Ranch in the Texas Hill Country northeast of the state’s musical heart in Austin.

With room for more than 50,000 fans, the festival will offer multi-genre musical experiences, workshops, performances, interactive art, and more.

Multiple creative teams are collaborating in the production of the festival, including Symbiosis (California), Re:birth (Japan), Strawberry Fields (Australia), Earth Frequency (Australia), Bachstelzen (Germany), Beloved (Oregon), Origin (South Africa), Meadows in the Mountain (Bulgaria), Bass Coast (Canada), Ometeotl (Mexico), DisQo PereZoso (Costa Rica), Cosmic Convergence (Guatemala) with additional partnerships to be announced in the lead up to the event.

“I’m excited to develop an event that will bring different groups together worldwide to witness a rare celestial occurrence — both enthusiasts who have attended multiple eclipses and a whole new group of attendees,” said Disco Donnie, CEO Disco Donnie Presents.

“I’ve been a festival enthusiast and enjoyed traveling to other countries to attend unique events. It has been really cool to have so many amazing contributors from around the globe join us in creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m extremely excited to work with many of the teams that helped bring Oregon Eclipse to life in 2017 and new groups that share our vision,” said Mitch Morales of Probably Nothing.