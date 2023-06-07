The Bellwether Announces Its Inaugural Concert Lineup

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Bellwether, Los Angeles’ newest multi-genre music and live entertainment venue, revealed the lineup for its inaugural shows.

Concerts at the Bellwether kicks off on July 11th with electronic rock duo Phantogram, who will perform their first L.A. show in three years. Other artists announced for the venue’s initial round fo shows include hometown favorites HAIM, Puerto Rican duo Buscabulla, electronic artist TYCHO, Animal Collective member Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, and a “3 Day Takeover” with Porter Robinson (Presenting: No Originals DJ Set on July 27, air2earth on July 28, and Porter Robinson DJ Set on July 29).

Additional shows announced for 2023 include Carly Rae Jepsen, Isaiah Rashad, Princess – Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum’s Prince cover band, and Fool’s Gold 15th Anniversary Party with A-Trak + more TBA.

Located at 333 S. Boylston Street in downtown Los Angeles, the 1600-capacity Bellwether was launched by Teragram Presents’ Michael Swier in partnership with independent concert promoters Another Planet Entertainment.

The venue features a ballroom, an open-air patio, a VIP room and a large private event space, along with a restaurant lounge and bar. The Bellwether comes equipped with a state-of-the-art d&b sound system, custom lighting, a 270-degree wrap-around balcony, wooden dance floor and more.

“It’s been so exciting working on building this inaugural lineup, I could speak for hours on my appreciation of each artist, but I think the lineup speaks for itself,” says Nick Barrie, The Bellwether’s Head Talent Buyer. “It’s going to be even more special when they finally take the stage in this incredible room.”