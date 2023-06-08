Primavera Sound Madrid Loses Its First Day To Bad Weather

MADRID (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Primavera Sound Madrid music festival were forced to pull the plug on the opening day fo the festival on Thursday in the face of potentially severe weather.

In a statement, organizers said: Due to the persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks that have affected the pre-production of the festival and in view of the adverse forecast that is expected for Thursday 8th June, with heavy storms during the afternoon, in close coordination and in agreement with the City Council and the local police force of Arganda del Rey and following the recommendations of the relevant technical reports, the Primavera Sound Madrid event on Thursday 8th June in the Ciudad del Rock of Arganda del Rey is cancelled for safety reasons, as well as the activity in the Cívitas Metropolitano scheduled for this Thursday. The program of the Auditorio Primavera (The Music Station) for the day will be maintained.

Festival organizers anticipate that the event will continue as planned at Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Reyon on Friday and Saturday.

Following the cancellation of the opening day, festival headliners Blur announced plans to perform at Madrid’s La Riviera concert hall.

Additionally, the venue The Bassement will host the Boiler Room x CUPRA stage programming that was originally planned for Primavera Sound. The show will feature Beatrix Weapons, Safety Trance, DJ Babatr, Vhoor, Ojoo Gyal, Deli Girls, 99GINGER and Shannen SP b2b Joe Cotch.

Both of the shows are open to fans with a Thursday ticket and a full festival ticket for Primavera Sound Madrid, with a free ticket reservation until full capacity is reached.

For festival goers with a Thursday ticket, they will be able to attend the festival during a day of their choosing or obtain a refund automatically, festival organizers stated.