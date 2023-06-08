2wenty2wenty Music Group Founder Cory Litwin Joins Range Media As A Managing Partner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Range Media Partners announced that Cory Litwin, the founder and CEO of 2wenty2wenty Music Group, will join Range Media as the newest Managing Partner in the company’s expanding music division.

Litwin will bring his current roster of more than 25 writers, producers, and engineers to the Range Media fold, including Murda Beatz, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg and GRAMMY/EMMY winner Autumn Rowe.

Along with his roster, Litwin’s current team, including managers Brennan Bryant and Ky Zaretsky, and coordinator Edson Higareda, will also follow him to Range Media.

Litwin has managed Murda Beatz since 2014, facilitating his growth to become one of the highest profile producers in modern hip-hop. Murda Beatz has collaborated with Drake, Travis Scott, and Migos and Litwin has a co-producing credit on Drake’s No. 1 hit “Nice for What”.

Prior to joining Range, Litwin did a stint as EVP of Hallwood Media from 2020-2023 and helped Murda Beats to launch his own branded psychedelic beverage, Murda Beatz Psychedelic Water.

“Cory Litwin adds a much-needed dimension to our already dynamic business,” says Range Music Co-founder and Managing Partner Matt Graham. “He and his team understand the producer and writer representation landscape at the highest level and provide access to tremendous hitmakers that enrich Range Music, feed our burgeoning label and publishing business. Additionally, I have found him to be a leader who acts; motivating those around him to move his client agendas forward at every turn. At Range we pride ourselves on that sort of proactive representation.”

“I chose Range because I loved the company culture and the partners that had already been assembled,” says Litwin. “One of my favorite quotes is, ‘it’s not about the destination, but about the journey.’ Being able to join somewhere at this point in my journey with so many great partners having varying expertise and experience is exciting and inspiring to me. I’m looking to grow as much as I can and work alongside great people who can help with my growth and the growth of my clients. Here at Range there is an opportunity to expand into the arenas of some of my other passions, including film, television and sports. Really looking forward to the future here at Range.”