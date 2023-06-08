The Ryman Auditorium Launches A New VIP Lounge

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium announced the debut of the new Ford VIP Lounge, a dedicated VIP space that was developed as part of the $1.3 million refurb currently underway at the historic concert venue.

The VIP lounge was inaugurated with a concert featuring Marty Stuart’s Annual Late-Night Jam following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The lounge provides fans with an exclusive entry for shows, along with private restrooms, food, wine, and beer, as well as a commemorative Hatch Print Show of that night’s show.

Fans can gain access to the lounge as an add-on for an additional $100 when purchasing tickets for shows at the Ryman.

As part of the launch of the VIP Lounge, the Ryman and its partners will stage giveaways and surprise VIP upgrades throughout the remainder of 2023.

The VIP Lounge was created in partnership with Mid-South Ford Dealers.

“We are always looking for new ways to elevate the guest experience at the Ryman,” said Gary Levy, general manager of Ryman Auditorium. “We are fortunate that Ford shares our passion for creating unforgettable moments, and we are thrilled the new Ford Lounge will provide such a unique experience for fans while visiting the Ryman.”

“We’re proud to open the Ford Lounge,” said Greg Houston, regional manager of the Memphis Region, Ford Motor Company. “Like the artists at the Ryman, Ford is driven to be legendary, and we hope the new lounge provides legendary experiences for concert attendees. The Mid-South Ford Dealers are ready to show music fans what it means to be Built Ford Proud.”