NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran industry executive Jordan Burger has become the agent to join the Reliant Talent Agency team.

“I’m already so impressed by everyone on the team, their immense hustle, welcoming natures, and communal passion to operate at a higher level,” Burger said of Reliant while announcing the move.

According to Burger, he’s actively looking to onboard select artists while representing Reliant’s talent roster.