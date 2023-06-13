‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Everwood” Actor Treat Williams Dies At 71

DORSET, VT (CelebrityAccess) – Treat Williams, a Hollywood acting veteran who starred in the TV dramas Everwood and Blue Bloods, died Monday (June 13) in Dorset, VT, due to a motorcycle accident. His longtime agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed his death to CNN. In addition, Williams’ death was also confirmed by a statement by his family and released by his agency, APA. He was 71.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, VT, after a fatal motorcycle accident,” reads the statement. “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved now. Treat was full of love for his family, life and craft, and he was truly at the top of his game. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly, deeply loved, and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you, and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

Vermont State Police and Jacob Gribble, the Dorset fire chief, reported to People the crash happened on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto at approximately 5 pm ET. Once on the scene, first responders transported Williams to Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. In addition to Williams, one other was transported via ground ambulance. And, according to a Facebook post by Manchester, VT, fire officials, another was airlifted to a regional medical center. According to the report and Gribble, they believe the driver of the vehicle was turning and did not see the motorcycle being driven by the actor when the collision occurred.

Williams began his showbiz career on the “Great White Way” as the understudy to four of the male leads in Grease – including John Travolta and Jeff Conaway. After that first gig, he went on to star in six more Broadway shows from 1974 – 2001, including The Pirates of Penzance, Love Letters and Follies.

He entered the movie scene in 1975’s movie Deadly Hero. His movie breakthrough came when he stared at George Berger in Hair, based on the musical – earning a Golden Globe nomination for his work. Other movie credits include 1941 (Steven Spielberg), Prince of the City (Sidney Lumet), Once Upon a Time in America (Sergio Leone), and Deep Rising, among others.

Williams played the lead role on WB’s Everwood for four seasons from 2002 – 2006 and received two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nods for his work on the show alongside Chris Pratt, Emily VanCamp and Gregory Smith. Other TV credits include Chicago Fire, Good Advice and Dempsey. He also appeared in more than one TV movie throughout his career – A Streetcar Named Desire, J. Edgar Hoover, and The Late Shift, which earned him an Emmy nod for playing former agent Michael Ovitz.

More recently, Williams worked alongside Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg in the family cop drama Blue Bloods for a six-episode story arc as Lenny Ross. He appeared in Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores and the HBO limited series, We Own This City.

As news broke of his death, several co-stars took to social media in tribute.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star VanCamp who starred with Williams in Everwood, posted a tender message remembering her former co-star:

Leaving the bright lights of Los Angeles and New York, Williams and his family took up residence in Vermont, where he was very vocal about his love for rural life and sharing photos of his farm. Less than an hour before his death, his last tweet showed him on the tractor enjoying the life he spoke of often.

What a real Vermonter does pic.twitter.com/gNflWGoxdN — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) June 12, 2023

He will soon be seen in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Feud: Capote’s Women, where he played former CBS media tycoon Bill Paley.

Williams is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant and their two children, Gillie and Ellie.

RIP.