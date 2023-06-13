Ne-Yo Announces ‘Champagne and Roses’ Tour Featuring Robin Thicke and Mario As Special Guests

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Ne-Yo, the three-time Grammy Award-winning hitmaker, songwriter, actor and philanthropist has announced his Champagne and Roses Tour 2023 with Robin Thicke and Mario as special guests.

Produced by Live Nation (LN), the 15-city tour kicks off on September 9 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit, making stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston and more before wrapping up in Mountain View at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 4.

Ne-Yo’s debut single arrived in 2005 with “So Sick” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – ending up certified quadruple platinum. The R&B star has sold a cumulative 20+ million albums worldwide.

He’s just a powerful out of the spotlight with the pen in his hand as the Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist penned hits such as “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. Helping out his fellow artists, he also penned the Rihanna hits “Unfaithful” and “Take a Bow,” and Mrs. Carter’s “Irreplaceable.”

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, June 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 16 at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.com

Citi is the official card of the tour, and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets which began today (June 13) at 10 am local time until Thursday (June 15) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Additional presales will run concurrently throughout the week ahead of the general public on sale, which begins Friday (June 16) at 10 am local time.

VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level will be available. Packages vary but include premium tickets, meet and greet photo op with Ne-Yo, specially designed VIP gift items and more.

CHAMPAGNE AND ROSES TOUR 2023 DATES:

Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun Sep 10 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Sep 13 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri Sep 15 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun Sep 17 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Mon Sep 18 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Wed Sep 20 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Sep 23 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Sep 29 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre