Country Music Singer/Songwriter Chris Lane Signs New Deal With Red Street Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling country singer/songwriter Chris Lane has signed a record deal with Jay DeMarcus‘ (Rascal Flatts) Red Street Records. The partnership between the label and Lane’s new venture, Voyager Records, ushers in Lane’s new era of music, adding to his long list of hits with brand new music.

“I was looking for the right partner for my new music and venture Voyager Records, and found it in Red Street Records,” says Lane. “Not only is Red Street an artist-driven label that supports my vision for music, but Jay has been and continues to be a great friend. I have been spending the time needed to write and record new music and can’t wait to share what I have been working on real soon.”

Lane lands on the Red Street roster with over 1.7 billion artist On-Demand streams, three No. 1 country radio singles, three platinum and two multi-platinum singles, nominations from iHeart Radio Music Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards as well as several major television appearances under his belt, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Bachelor, Seth Meyers, Conan, the Today Show and more.

Red Street’s DeMarcus shares, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Chris join our family here at Red Street. We’ve been friends since he opened for the Flatts in the Summer of 2016. It has been so much fun for me to watch him turn into the star he has become over the last few years, and now we have the privilege of being his label home. I have been so impressed with his growth musically, both as a singer and a songwriter. I cannot wait for everyone to hear what he’s been up to in the studio. He’s going to surprise a lot of folks. I am even more impressed with the man Chris is, and he defines the kind of artist that we want to be in business with. This a big day for Red Street Records!”

To announce their new partnership, the Red Street and Lane’s Red Light Management (RLM) teams took over downtown Nashville’s Margaritaville to share the launch live with a crowd of Lane’s fans and SiriusXM The Highway’s millions of channel subscribers. Lane shared his excitement for the future with fans and teased brand-new music scheduled for release this Summer.

Lane, a North Carolina native, is set to hit the road in 2023, headlining and touring with fellow acts Jordan Davis and Kane Brown. You can view the list of upcoming tour dates via Lane’s official website HERE.