The CMRRA Distributed More Than $70 million in 2022

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency announced that the organization distributed more than $70 million dollars to its music publishers and self-published songwriter clients in 2022.

According to the CMRRA, distributions during 2022 were up by 14% year-over-year, driven by growth in online streaming, which grew by 15% and audiovisual distributions, which increased by 16% from the same period in 2021.

Additionally, the CMRRA reported that distributions from international collections soared during 2022, up by 570% compared to the previous year.

“We’re thrilled to have processed and distributed over $70 million dollars of mechanical royalties to our music publisher and self-published songwriter clients last year,” said Paul Shaver, President of CMRRA. “This outcome is a direct result of higher music consumption and improved rates in the marketplace as CMRRA, with the guidance of the Canadian Publishers Committee (CPC), continues to negotiate and push for fair compensation for the music publishing and songwriter communities.”

“CMRRA is continuously innovating and making enhancements to better serve our clients. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and their trust in CMRRA is truly humbling. Their invaluable support serves as the driving force behind CMRRA’s ability to execute its core functions and deliver exceptional results. The accomplishments and progress we’ve made is a direct result of the expertise and passion exhibited by the team who go above and beyond to ensure that the needs of partners and the music community are met with professionalism and care,” Shave added.

Highlights from CMRRA’s 2022 distribution include:

Total distributions: $70 million (14% increase in total distributions over 2021)

Over 93% of distributions from digital music services

75% of distributions from online services (streaming and downloads)

A 15% increase in online distributions over 2021

A 129% increase in online historical/back-claims over 2021

18% of distributions from audiovisual services

A 16% increase over 2021

570% increase in international collections over 2021