BLACKPINK’s Jennie Apologizes After Leaving The Stage Mid-Show In Melbourne

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) — BLACKPINK member Jennie took to social media to apologize to the group’s fans after she left stage mid-concert during the group’s performance in Melbourne on Sunday.

Fan captured video of the moment appears to show a tired looking Jennie pausing during the performance and then leaving the stage with the assistance of venue staff.

In a subsequent statement from BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment, a rep said “Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteroiating situation.”

“Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability,” the statement continued.

Blackpink’s next performances are scheduled for Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on June 16 and 17. In July, the group heads to Paris for a show at Stade de France on July 15th and are lined up for a run of stadium dates in the U.S. in August.