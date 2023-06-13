Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Ed Sheeran Broke Taylor Swift’s Attendance Record At Metlife

Ed Sheeran Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran broke attendance records at Metlife Stadium when 89,106 fans attended his concert on Sunday night.

The attendance figures topped the previous record set just a few weeks before when more than 82,000 fans turned out for a concert by Taylor Swift.

Sheeran is in the midst of the U.S. segment of his “Mathematics” tour with support from Khalid and Dylan.

His next scheduled performance will take place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on June 17 and 18.

