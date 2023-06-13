Ed Sheeran Broke Taylor Swift’s Attendance Record At Metlife

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran broke attendance records at Metlife Stadium when 89,106 fans attended his concert on Sunday night.

The attendance figures topped the previous record set just a few weeks before when more than 82,000 fans turned out for a concert by Taylor Swift.

Sheeran is in the midst of the U.S. segment of his “Mathematics” tour with support from Khalid and Dylan.

His next scheduled performance will take place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on June 17 and 18.