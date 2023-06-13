Sir Paul McCartney Says A.I. Is Helping To Finish A Previously Unreleased Beatles Song

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sir Paul McCartney says Beatles fans should expect a new song from the legendary group with a little help from artificial intelligence.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program on Tuesday, McCartney revealed that the new artificial intelligence technology is helping him to complete an unfinished Beatles song that he developed with John Lennon.

“When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record – it was a demo that John had that we worked on and we just finished it up, it will be released this year – and we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI,” McCartney said.

“So, then we were able to mix the record as you would normally do,” he continued.

McCartney also talked about how A.I. was used to isolate Lennon’s voice from a demo track for Peter Jackson directed 2021 docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back” which detailed the creation of the Beatles seminal 1970 album “Let It Be.”

Despite using A.I. for creative purposes, McCartney seems to have mixed feelings about the new technology, which he described as “kind of scary.”

There’s “a good side and a scary side” McCartney told the BBC, “we’ll just have to see where that leads.”