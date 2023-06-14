Gibson Announces Beth Rasnick as New Chief of Staff

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Gibson, the leading American instrument brand, is proud to announce the promotion of Beth Rasnick to the role of Chief of Staff for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gibson Brands. She will report directly to Cesar Gueikian, President and Interim CEO of Gibson Brands.

Rasnick has now been empowered to act strategically as a representative for the Office of the CEO internally and externally, collaborating with the Gibson leadership and extended leadership teams to determine and prioritize business strategies and action plans. She will lead the CEO’s Office with sponsored high-impact projects and strategic business initiatives from ideation to implementation.

“Beth will be instrumental in driving our strategic priorities, leveraging 130 years of history shaping the sound of music, and focusing on our future through strategic actions in service to music fans worldwide,” said Gueikian.

“I’m honored and so excited to be taking on this important role in leading Gibson Brands into the future alongside an exceptionally talented team whom I know very well,” said Rasnick. “My focus will continue to be on shaping our thriving world-class instruments, sound and media/entertainment business across the global landscape and supporting our team through the limitless opportunities ahead.”

Rasnick has been with Gibson for nearly a decade and has held diverse key positions spanning finance, accounting, treasury, business acquisitions and divestitures, transformation initiatives, and corporate strategy. She is an emerging rhythm guitar player, which she learned from her father.

Before joining Gibson, Rasnick had stints at Voya, Inc. and Ernst & Young. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Accounting from the University of Georgia.