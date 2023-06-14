EMPIRE Appoints Alexandra Moore As Chief Business Officer

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – EMPIRE, the SF-area-based record label, publisher and distributor, has appointed Alexandra Moore as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). With her new position, Moore will lead business and revenue-driving initiatives, overseeing content distro, e-commerce, business development, mergers and acquisitions – along with the company’s international expansion, reaching Latin America, South Africa and Japan.

Before joining EMPIRE, Moore was an Amazon executive for the company’s corporate development team leading investments and acquisitions in digital media and consumer products, before moving to Amazon Music. While there, she led the international strategic initiative and strategy department and oversaw Amazon Music’s concert live streams, digital radio products, merch and global initiatives.

“Alex is a proven leader with strong business and operational acumen,” EMPIRE founder/CEO Ghazi said in a statement. “She has a wealth of relationships in the music, talent and consumer internet industries and beyond, and I am confident she will be a key player to amplify our global presence.”

Most recently, Moore was the founding Managing Director (MD) of Night Capital. This investment company acquired consumer-facing companies partnered with top talent that had picked up $100 M in commitments from the Ther Chernin Group and others.

“As a Bay Area Native, it’s always been an aspiration to work for a local powerhouse,” Moore said in a statement. “EMPIRE has been innovative for the last 15 years in its approach to both working with artists and building music businesses, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team to lead the company’s continued business growth and expansion globally.”